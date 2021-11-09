Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

EVK opened at €28.11 ($33.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.59. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

