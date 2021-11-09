ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.75.
NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.87. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.
In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
