ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.87. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

