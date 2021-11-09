Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

