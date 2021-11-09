Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $250,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 105,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

