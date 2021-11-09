Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Laurentian

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.39.

EXE opened at C$7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$652.91 million and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.95. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 138.33%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

