Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.61 million.

EXTR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extreme Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

