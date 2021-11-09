Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

