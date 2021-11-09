Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.62. 18,318,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,715,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.