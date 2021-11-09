Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $249.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $249.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00222965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.