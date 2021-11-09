Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $22.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $22.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $21.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $22.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $23.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $25.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $25.47 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$704.17.

FFH stock opened at C$540.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$395.37 and a 1-year high of C$581.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$526.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$545.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.