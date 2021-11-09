Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 330.20 ($4.31). Approximately 1,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.70 ($4.37).

The company has a market cap of £175.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.