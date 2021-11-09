Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00076689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00079221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.65 or 1.00224585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.59 or 0.07078847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020469 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

