Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 12,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,915. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

