Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,082 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -426.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,060. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

