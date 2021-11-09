Federated Hermes Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

