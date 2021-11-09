Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $183,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

