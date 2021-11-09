Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 393,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

