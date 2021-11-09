Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.