Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,446 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,050,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,965,000 after buying an additional 202,516 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.