Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 28,000 Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

