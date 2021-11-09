Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,216 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 60.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apria were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $676,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $33,516,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $23,576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $12,384,000.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $46,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,985 in the last quarter.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 507.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APR. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

