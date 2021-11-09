FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. FedNat has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.