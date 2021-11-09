FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 610,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

