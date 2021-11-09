FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.09. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 2,495 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

