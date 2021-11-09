Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.24. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

