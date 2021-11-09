Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

