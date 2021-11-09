Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.36.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

