Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.86.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.65. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million.

In other news, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$22,475,800. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

