Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.33. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

