Finning International (TSE:FTT) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.22

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.22 and last traded at C$39.71, with a volume of 138688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.92.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

