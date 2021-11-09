First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 4,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FA. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

