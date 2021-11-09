First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE FA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 4,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
