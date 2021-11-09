First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Merchants worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.23.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.