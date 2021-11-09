First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,195 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.88 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

