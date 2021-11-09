First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $206,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last 90 days. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FOX stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.17. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

