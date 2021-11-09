First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,546 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 25.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

