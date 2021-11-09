First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,035 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

