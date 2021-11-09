First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3,169.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of PVH worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

