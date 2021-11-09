First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 82,021 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Select Medical by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

