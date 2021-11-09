First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 352,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,064. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

