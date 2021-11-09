FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FGROY. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FGROY stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

