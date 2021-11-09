FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FGROY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGROY remained flat at $$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.