Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $146.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the lowest is $140.91 million. Five9 reported sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $583.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.02 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $704.04 million, with estimates ranging from $661.75 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Five9 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.