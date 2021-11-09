Fivebalance (FBN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $196.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 104.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 121.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $209,347.21 and approximately $196.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00226117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00096560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

