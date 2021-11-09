FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Reaches $683,828.84

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00050849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.