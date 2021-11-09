Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of FLDM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,386. The company has a market cap of $355.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

