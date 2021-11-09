FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.590-$6.990 EPS.

Shares of FMC opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

