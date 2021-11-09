Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.29. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 256,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

