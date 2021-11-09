Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $43.57.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 227.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBRX. FBR & Co. lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

