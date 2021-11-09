Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $380.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $351.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.82. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
