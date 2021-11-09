Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $380.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $351.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.82. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.