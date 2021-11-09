Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.70 Million

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $333.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $338.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $189.58.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

